UCPD chief offers safety tips and campus resources

Staying safe on and off campus is top-of-mind for many students and their parents and loved ones. Here are some safety tips and resources from UCPD Chief Margo Bennett:

Be aware of your friends and colleagues, and attentive to your surroundings; look out for each other.

Don’t use your phone, earbuds or electronics while out.

Offer to travel in groups and be alert about the safety of your neighbors.

If you are on campus, notice — and point out to your friends and colleagues — the Emergency “Blue Light” Telephone stations located around campus. These can be used to notify UCPD that assistance is needed.

Use Night Safety Services — especially after dark, in poorly lit areas and when walking alone.

Beginning at dusk until 3 a.m., 7 days a week, you can access the BearWalk web link to make a request for a safe way home, and to see a live map of our night safety buses and their proximity relative to your location. You can also contact BearWalk via phone at (510) 642-WALK (9255). Door-to-door shuttles stop on the north side of Moffitt Library every half hour from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Be aware of crime on campus by checking the UCPD Daily Activity Bulletin and by signing up for crime alerts . Members of the UC Berkeley community, including students, are now automatically set to receive Nixle alerts from UCPD.

If you witness any suspicious or criminal activity, or if you need assistance:

For emergencies, dial 911, or via cell on campus dial UCPD at (510) 642-3333.

For on-campus non-emergencies, call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

For the City of Berkeley Police Department , call (510) 981-5900.

Also, you can anonymously report crime or suspicious circumstances through CalTIPS. You can call (510) 664-8477 or write to cal@tipnow.com .

If you are on a BART train or in a BART station and witness or are a victim of a crime:

Dial 911 or call (510) 464-7000.

Use the train intercom.

Contact a station agent.

If you feel the need for support, please be aware that the campus has several resources you may wish to explore: