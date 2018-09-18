Meet our new faculty: Rebecca Abergel, nuclear engineering

Name: Rebecca Abergel

Discipline: Nuclear engineering

Degrees: Ph.D. in chemistry from UC Berkeley, 2006; B.Sc. from Ecole Normale Superieure of Paris, 2002

Research interests: The chemistry of heavy elements and radionuclides, with medical, environmental and industrial applications such as the development of radiotherapy agents, decontamination strategies or separations of metals in the nuclear fuel cycle.

