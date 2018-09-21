Message to campus about employee’s arrest

UC Berkeley administrators sent this message to the campus today:

Dear faculty, staff and students,

You may have heard or read news about a UC Berkeley employee named Roy Waller who was arrested and charged with a series of rapes that occurred more than a decade ago in several Northern California communities. He is currently in custody in Sacramento. He is an employee in the UC Berkeley Environment, Health and Safety department and is on investigative leave.

Needless to say, this news is shocking. None of the crimes he is alleged to have committed took place on or near campus, but this is nonetheless deeply unsettling.

UCPD officials were made aware of Waller’s impending arrest earlier this week and learned of the charges this morning. Again, while there is no indication that any crimes occurred within the campus community, UCPD will review any open sexual assault cases to determine if any might be related. UCPD continues to work in cooperation with the Sacramento Police Department. If you have any information that you think might relate to this case, please call the Sacramento PD tip line: (916) 808-1773.

We encourage anyone in need of confidential assistance or support to connect with campus resources:

Employee Assistance Program provides no cost confidential counseling and referral for UC Berkeley faculty and staff;

Path to Care serves students and employees, including staff and faculty, and is a confidential resource specifically for issues related to sexual violence and harassment. Survivors, victims, and those impacted by such forms of violence and harm are invited to reach out to PATH to Care Center for support.

We encourage managers and supervisors to make necessary accommodations for their employees who may be affected by today’s news.

Sincerely,

Sharon Inkelas, Special Faculty Adviser to the Chancellor on Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment

Margo Bennett, Chief, University of California (Berkeley) Police Department