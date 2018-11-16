Veterans honored in solemn ceremonies at Memorial Stadium

UC Berkeley honored and celebrated its veterans Thursday with ceremonies at California Memorial Stadium — an event that was moved indoors because of the smoky air blanketing the Bay Area.

Buglers played taps and Chancellor Carol Christ spoke, along with three other speakers who are in active service or are veterans: Scott Shackleton, assistant dean in the College of Engineering, Richard Rhodes, associate dean of undergraduate studies and associate professor of linguistics; and Patrice Wilson, a student in social welfare.

Berkeley News caught the event in photos:

