Thanksgiving turkeys land in University Village, thanks to UCPD

For the fifth November in a row, team of UC Berkeley police officers, Cal Dining staffers, housing managers and campus administrators delivered Thanksgiving turkeys and the trimmings to student families living in University Village.

Braving very unhealthy air on Friday, the C.U.B.S. (Community United By Service) team served 45 families. Each received a frozen turkey and a box of produce (provided by Cal Dining), and a $40 grocery store gift card (provided by the UCPD Police Officers union, the University Village management and the UCPD).

