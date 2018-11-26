Meet our new faculty: Ethan Katz, history and Jewish studies

Name: Ethan Katz

Disciplines: History and Jewish studies

Degrees: B.A., Amherst College, 2002; M.A. and Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2005 and 2009

Research interests: Modern Jewish history and the history of France and its empire, including the history of Jewish-Muslim relations in the Mediterranean; the history of belonging and exclusion in modern France; the nexus of secular and religious thought and practice in modern Jewish life; Jews in colonial history; and Holocaust studies.

Other interests: Music, running and teaching and volunteering in the local Jewish community.

Each week, Berkeley News is highlighting faculty who are new to campus this fall. Read more here.