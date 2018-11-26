Meet our new faculty: Sabeeha Merchant, biology

Name: Sabeeha Merchant

Disciplines: Plant and microbial biology and molecular and cell biology

Degrees: B.S molecular biology, Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1979 and 1983

Research interests: I use comparative genomics, classical genetics and biochemistry to discover mechanisms of elemental economy in the context of photosynthetic metabolism.

Other interests: I enjoy food, hiking, music.

