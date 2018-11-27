Meet our new faculty: Maria Sonevytsky, ethnomusicology

Name: Maria Sonevytsky

Discipline: Ethnomusicology

Degrees: B.A., Barnard College, 2003; M.A. and M.Phil., Columbia, 2006 and 2007; Ph.D., Columbia, 2012

Research interests: I have published on discourses of sovereignty and “wildness” in post-Soviet Ukrainian “ethno-music,” the legacy of Soviet cultural policies on music after socialism, folklore and nuclear experience after Chernobyl, and have recently started research on Soviet children’s music.

Fun fact: I have been known to play the accordion in public.

