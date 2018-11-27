Meet our new faculty: Tolani Britton, education

Name: Tolani Britton

Discipline: Education

Degrees: B.A. and M.A. in economics, Tufts, 2001 and 2002; M.A. in French Cultural Studies, Columbia, 2004; Ed.D., Harvard Graduate School of Education, 2018

Research interests: I use quasi-experimental methods to explore the impact of policies on students’ transition from secondary school to higher education, as well as access and retention in higher education.

Other interests: Travel and reading; In first grade, I said that I would be a lifetime student, and since then I have spent over 30 years in school — though not always as a student.

Each week, Berkeley News is highlighting faculty who are new to campus this fall.