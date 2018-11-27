Three faculty members elected AAAS fellows

Three senior UC Berkeley faculty members have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the nation’s largest scientific organization.

Allen Goldstein, a professor of environmental science, policy and management and of civil and environmental engineering and a faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, was recognized “for distinguished contributions to the field of chemistry and emissions of natural and anthropogenic trace gases and aerosols in the atmosphere.” He develops advanced instrumentation to study natural and man-made chemicals in the Earth’s atmosphere, with the goal of understanding how the atmosphere functions naturally and how it is affected by human-caused emissions and climate change.

Sung-Hou Kim, a professor of the graduate school in the Department of Chemistry and Berkeley Lab scientist, was recognized “for a landmark discovery of the structures of t-RNA, H-Ras and B-Raf, and for the mapping of the protein structure and genome sequence universes.” Kim is a structural biologist who used x-ray crystallography to investigate the 3D shapes of proteins and protein-RNA complexes, including transfer RNA and cancer-causing proteins, and is now focused on understanding the diversity of protein structures and what that tells us about evolution.