The llamas were here! The llamas were here!

In what’s becoming a ritual of stressful times on campus, llamas returned to Memorial Glade today to help soothe the students’ pre-finals nerves and bring smiles all around.

The gentle animals offered themselves up for petting, feeding, grooming and hundreds of selfies in the return of Llamapalooza.

This year, student government brought in seven llamas — more llamas than ever before. They arrived just in time for Reading/Review/Recitation Week, which began today and leads up to finals next week. The llamas have been a fixture on campus for several years; they also visit during Suicide Awareness Week.