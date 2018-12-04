Berkeley perk: A world-class library, open to staff

Interested in browsing the latest fiction, reading newspapers and magazines from around the world or helping a child with a research project on black bears?

The 13 million volumes at the UC Berkeley library aren’t just for students or faculty. Staff, too, have free access to any of the books, periodicals, databases and online collections with their Cal ID card.

The library’s 25 locations are also a great place to get some work done out of the office. Spaces like the airy North Reading Room in Doe or cozy Morrison Library are open to staff eager to get out of their cubicles.

“Morrison is an oasis on campus — a place where students, faculty and staff can unplug and unwind,” said Tor Haugan, a library staffer. “We call it ‘the university’s living room.'”

Other library perks for staff include:

Kanopy, an online portal where staff can access 30,000 documentaries, classic movies and independent films. No special setup is needed — just access Kanopy from the library website and type in your CalNet ID and password.

Lynda, an online tutorial platform that offers courses in web development, photography, business and software programs.

Wellness programs like guided mindfulness and meditation.

Access to the collections of other major university libraries through interlibrary loans.

Haugan said staff shouldn’t hesitate to visit the library — or contact a librarian online — with questions.

Read more about other perks of working at UC Berkeley, including access to affordable exercise classes and a collection of art you can use to decorate your office.