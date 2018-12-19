A holiday greeting from Chancellor Christ

Read the stories featured in the holiday video:
In desert trials, next-generation water harvester delivers fresh water from air
A peek inside Ronald Rael’s 3D-printed ‘Cabin of Curiosities’
New test rapidly identifies antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’
Berkeley, Amah Mutsun tribe excavate ancient practices to save animals, plants, land
Hearst Museum opens digital portal to its entire collections
A first in California: Berkeley opens large-scale universal locker room
New website amplifies refugee voices amid immigration crackdowns
UC Berkeley research led to Nobel Prize-winning immunotherapy
UC Berkeley ranked world’s No. 1 public, No. 4 overall, by U.S. News