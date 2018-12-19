Campus & community, Campus news

A holiday greeting from Chancellor Christ

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

(UC Berkeley video by Stephen McNally, Ram Kapoor and Hulda Nelson)

Read the stories featured in the holiday video:

In desert trials, next-generation water harvester delivers fresh water from air

A peek inside Ronald Rael’s 3D-printed ‘Cabin of Curiosities’

New test rapidly identifies antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’

Berkeley, Amah Mutsun tribe excavate ancient practices to save animals, plants, land

Hearst Museum opens digital portal to its entire collections

A first in California: Berkeley opens large-scale universal locker room

Fiat Vox

Activism 2.0: Can social media be used to solve war crimes?

New website amplifies refugee voices amid immigration crackdowns

Doudna receives Medal of Honor from American Cancer Society

Longtime fighter graduates as a champion

UC Berkeley research led to Nobel Prize-winning immunotherapy

UC Berkeley ranked world’s No. 1 public, No. 4 overall, by U.S. News