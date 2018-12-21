UC Berkeley in 2018: The year in photos

For UC Berkeley, 2018 was a year of firsts and milestones. The campus opened a universal locker room — one of only a few in the nation — for people of all abilities and genders. Scholars and experts from across the country gathered for a three-day conference to examine race 50 years after the release of the Kerner Report. A first-of-its-kind data science division was launched in response to the growing impact of data and computing in a rapidly evolving digital world. And students de-stressed during finals at Llamapalooza, the campus’s first-ever llama festival.

When the campus wasn’t embarking on new ventures, it was celebrating accomplishments — with a Nobel Prize win for work done here, the granting of a CRISPR patent, spring commencement and Berkeley’s 150th birthday.

Here’s a look back — in photos.

