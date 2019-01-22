A Campus Conversation with Sharon Inkelas, special faculty adviser on sexual violence and sexual harassment

The spring semester’s first edition of Campus Conversations will feature professor Sharon Inkelas, UC Berkeley’s special faculty adviser to the chancellor on sexual violence and sexual harassment.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 23), from 12 to 1 p.m. in Alumni House, Inkelas will report on ongoing efforts to ensure that Berkeley provides a working, learning and living environment that is free from sexual violence and sexual harassment. She will talk about changes in campus policy, practice and staffing that have taken place since she took office in the summer 2017, as well as the challenges and opportunities ahead.

She will also take questions from staff, faculty and students attending.

There is more work to accomplish in addressing campus sexual violence and sexual harassment at Berkeley, and the administration is always eager to hear feedback from the community on what is working well and what needs improvement, Diana Harvey, associate vice chancellor for communications and public affairs, wrote in her invitation to the campus community to join the conversation. Comments are invited at tomorrow’s event and by email to svshadvisor@berkeley.edu.

Information about confidential resources for survivors of sexual harassment or violence can be found at survivorsupport.berkeley.edu. Information about how to report an incident to authorities is posted online at https://svshadvisor.berkeley.edu/reporting-svsh.

Next up in Campus Conversations will be Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Oscar Dubón on February 27, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton on March 20, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Government & Community Relations Christine Treadway on April 18 and, finally, Chancellor Carol Christ on May 13. More information can be found at http://campusconversations.berkeley.edu/

Cookies and light refreshments will be provided at tomorrow’s Campus Conversation. Attendees will need to bring a Cal ID. Anyone who needs special accommodations for the event should contact publicaffairs@berkeley.edu.