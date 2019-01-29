Meet our new faculty: Thomas Philip, education

Name: Thomas Philip

Department: Education

Degrees: B.S., electrical engineering and computer sciences, UC Berkeley, 1998; M.A., Ph.D., education, UC Berkeley, 2004, 2007

Research interests: I’m interested in how teachers make sense of power and hierarchy in classrooms, schools and society, and how they navigate and ultimately transform classrooms and institutions toward more equitable, just, and democratic practices and outcomes. In particular, I’m studying the possibilities and tensions that emerge with the use of digital learning technologies in classrooms.

Other interests: Biking, hiking and backpacking

