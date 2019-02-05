Meet our new faculty: Peter Sudmant, integrative biology

Name: Peter Sudmant

Department: Integrative biology

Degrees: B.S., computer science, University of Waterloo, 2008; Ph.D., Genome Sciences, University of Washington, 2013

Research interests: We use computational, statistical and experimental methods to interrogate genetic and molecular phenotypic diversity at both the organismal and cellular level. We are particularly interested in studying the causes and consequences of stress and aging in organisms with a focus on post-transcriptional gene regulation, somatic mutation and genetic adaption in long (and short) lived species.

Other interests: Hiking, biking, cooking and spending time with my family

Each week, Berkeley News is highlighting faculty who are new to campus this fall. Read more here.