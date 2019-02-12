Favorite winter day hideaway? Morrison Library, a cozy reading room that opened in 1928

The favorite winter day hideaway at Berkeley is the Morrison Library, according to 40 percent of people who took last week’s Berkeleyan poll.

The 1928 reading room is one of the architectural treasures of the campus and maintains a collection of newly published popular fiction and non-fiction, as well as subscriptions to several popular magazines and a few daily newspapers.

Nearly 20 percent of Berkeleyan voters said they preferred to spend their winter days walking under the redwoods along Strawberry Creek. Another 7 percent each said they liked watching the weather from atop the Campanile or soaking up California history in the Hearst Museum of Anthropology.

