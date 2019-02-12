Meet our new faculty: Ronit Stahl, history

Name: Ronit Stahl

Discipline: History

Degrees: B.A., English, Williams College, 2002; M.A., social sciences in education, Stanford University, 2005; Ph.D., history, University of Michigan, 2014

Research interests: My research focuses on pluralism in modern America by examining the interaction of religion, law and politics in institutional spaces such as the military and hospitals. I’m interested in how both the American government and Americans have struggled with, advanced and inhibited religious diversity, pluralism and inclusion. In other words, when do people claim religious rights, when are they successful or unsuccessful, who decides and why?

Other interests: Hiking, kayaking, cooking, baking, quilting and occasionally garment making