UC Berkeley police identify suspect in Sproul Plaza assault

Responding quickly to information provided by members of the UC Berkeley campus community, the University of California Police Department (UCPD) has identified a potential suspect in the violent crime that occurred on February 19th, 2019 on the Sproul Plaza (UCPD case #19-00455). Based on current information available to the department, the suspect is not a student at, or affiliate of, the University.

This is still an active investigation and to support its efforts to apprehend the suspect, UCPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the UCPD Criminal Investigations Unit at: (510) 642-0472 during business hours, except holidays; and (510) 642-6760 at all other times.

The University has also confirmed that the victim is not a student at, or affiliate of, the University, and had joined members of a student group as a member of an advocacy training program. “The fact that the victim was not a campus affiliate has no bearing on this case. He had every right to be on campus, and every right to express his point of view,” said campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof.

UC Berkeley’s commitment to freedom of expression and perspective is unwavering, as is its intolerance for violence and harassment. Yesterday, Chancellor Carol Christ, in a message to the entire campus community, clearly communicated the University’s values and commitments:

“Let there be no mistake, we strongly condemn violence and harassment of any sort, for any reason. That sort of behavior is intolerable and has no place here. Our commitment to freedom of expression and belief is unwavering.”

UCPD and the campus administration wish to thank the many members of the campus community who came forward with useful information.