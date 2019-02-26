Meet our new faculty: Dimitrios Konstantinidis, engineering

Name: Dimitrios Konstantinidis

Discipline: Civil and environmental engineering

Degrees: B.S., M.S., Ph.D., UC Berkeley, 1999, 2001, 2008

Research interests: My research combines experimental testing and mathematical modeling to better understand, quantify and improve the earthquake performance of buildings. I am interested in the dynamic behavior of nonstructural components, the interaction of nonstructural and structural systems and how all this affects the overall seismic resilience of buildings.

Other interests: Traveling, woodworking, cooking