Oscar Dubón, Jr. sits for Campus Conversation talk on Wednesday

Dear faculty and staff,

The Office of Communications and Public Affairs is delighted to invite you to the next edition of Campus Conversations — this time featuring Vice Chancellor of Equity & Inclusion, Oscar Dubón, Jr. — on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from noon-1 p.m. at Alumni House.

In addition to taking questions from the audience, Vice Chancellor Dubón will discuss the current state of campuswide plans and initiatives to foster equity of experience for all, and enhance the diversity of student, staff and faculty populations. In addition, Dubón will describe and discuss the importance of a new survey designed to capture perceptions about the campus and workplace climate and advance efforts to make Berkeley a better place to learn and work.

Light refreshments will be provided at the event. Please bring a Cal ID if you would like to attend.

Sincerely,

Diana Harvey

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Public Affairs