Meet our new faculty: Kwabena Bediako, chemistry

Name: Kwabena Bediako

Discipline: Chemistry

Degrees: B.S., Chemistry, Calvin College, 2008; M.S., Chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2013; Ph.D., Chemistry, Harvard University, 2015

Research interests: My group explores interfacial charge transfer and charge transport in two-dimensional materials and heterostructures. We emphasize the design and synthesis of materials with modular interfaces that can be controlled at atomically precise length scales to tackle challenging problems in electrochemical energy conversion and quantum electronics.

Fun fact: I’m a staunch fan of Manchester United Football Club