Meet our new faculty: Liana Lareau, bioengineering

Name: Liana Lareau

Discipline: Bioengineering

Degrees: S.B., mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2000; S.B., biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2000; Ph.D., molecular and cell biology, UC Berkeley, 2008

Research interests: My research uses computational and molecular biology to understand how post-transcriptional regulation leads to robust and flexible control of gene expression.

Fun fact: I help build industrial light and fire art as part of an art collective, and I do Irish step dancing.