Meet our new faculty: Chris Martin, integrative biology

Name: Chris Martin
Discipline: Integrative biology
Degrees: B.S., biology, Duke University, 2005; Ph.D., population biology, UC Davis, 2013
Research interests: I am an evolutionary biologist broadly interested in the ecology and evolution of adaptive radiation, particularly within tropical fishes. My lab uses large-scale field experiments, population genomics, ecological variation, behavioral ecology, functional morphology and phylogenetic comparative methods to dissect this process at various stages.
Other interests: My hobby is playing with my two kids!
