Meet our new faculty: Chris Martin, integrative biology

Name: Chris Martin

Discipline: Integrative biology

Degrees: B.S., biology, Duke University, 2005; Ph.D., population biology, UC Davis, 2013

Research interests: I am an evolutionary biologist broadly interested in the ecology and evolution of adaptive radiation, particularly within tropical fishes. My lab uses large-scale field experiments, population genomics, ecological variation, behavioral ecology, functional morphology and phylogenetic comparative methods to dissect this process at various stages.

Other interests: My hobby is playing with my two kids!