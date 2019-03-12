Meet our new faculty: Kosa Goucher-Lambert, mechanical engineering

Name: Kosa Goucher-Lambert

Discipline: Mechanical engineering

Degrees: B.A., physics, Occidental College, 2011; M.S., Ph.D., mechanical engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, 2014, 2017

Research interests: I’m interested in all things design and product development. My research predominantly aims to develop new theories, models, and tools to understand and enhance designers’ ability to effectively solve challenging problems using a wide variety of methods including, computational modeling, neuroimaging (fMRI), crowd-based innovation and human subject design studies.

Other interests: Running, playing soccer, trying new restaurants and waking up early to watch Arsenal Football Club