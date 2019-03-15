Chancellor Carol Christ condemns New Zealand mosque attacks

Dear students, staff, and faculty,
Today, we join many around the world in mourning the deaths of at least 49 Muslim worshippers killed and dozens more injured in mass shootings at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in New Zealand. These unconscionable crimes mark a terrible moment in our global history, and the Berkeley campus sends its support to the people of New Zealand, Muslims of all nations, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We strongly condemn these horrific acts of violence.
While these terrorist attacks took place far from our campus, they nonetheless affect Berkeley students, staff, faculty, and alumni powerfully as we each seek to understand and process such shocking events. This is a particularly trying time for our Muslim population, who we stand with in solidarity and support.
The university provides a number of resources for members of our community that I hope will be of benefit to all of you in the coming days:
- For mental health support, Berkeley’s Tang Center maintains a host of services that include drop-in counseling for students and information on how to cope with traumatic events. Visit the Counseling and Psychological Services website, call CPS at (510) 642-9494, or, when the Tang Center is closed, call the after-hours counseling line at (855) 817-5667.
- For general support, students can also access well-being resources on the Dean of Students site, or get in touch with Dean Joseph Greenwell.
- Staff and faculty may always contact our Employee Assistance Program if they are in need of aid.
- Many may find comfort in their faith communities on campus and throughout the local area. Our Equity & Inclusion web site houses information about these communities.
- Finally, the Muslim Mental Health Initiative is a program founded to provide mental health resources tailored to meet the needs of the Muslim community at Berkeley.
In the wake of these attacks – and as the world sees a general rise in targeted acts of violence and other crimes against individuals or groups based on their identities – I would like to close by stating unequivocally that Berkeley remains committed to our Principles of Community, and that no hate crimes will ever be tolerated on our campus. For us to serve our university’s mission well, Berkeley must be a place where we celebrate difference and work together to create a more peaceful, more equitable world.
Sincerely,
Carol Christ
Chancellor