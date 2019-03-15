Chancellor Carol Christ condemns New Zealand mosque attacks

Dear students, staff, and faculty,

Today, we join many around the world in mourning the deaths of at least 49 Muslim worshippers killed and dozens more injured in mass shootings at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in New Zealand. These unconscionable crimes mark a terrible moment in our global history, and the Berkeley campus sends its support to the people of New Zealand, Muslims of all nations, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We strongly condemn these horrific acts of violence.

While these terrorist attacks took place far from our campus, they nonetheless affect Berkeley students, staff, faculty, and alumni powerfully as we each seek to understand and process such shocking events. This is a particularly trying time for our Muslim population, who we stand with in solidarity and support.

The university provides a number of resources for members of our community that I hope will be of benefit to all of you in the coming days:

In the wake of these attacks – and as the world sees a general rise in targeted acts of violence and other crimes against individuals or groups based on their identities – I would like to close by stating unequivocally that Berkeley remains committed to our Principles of Community, and that no hate crimes will ever be tolerated on our campus. For us to serve our university’s mission well, Berkeley must be a place where we celebrate difference and work together to create a more peaceful, more equitable world.

Sincerely,

Carol Christ

Chancellor