Berkeley Talks: Michael Pollan with Dacher Keltner on the new science of psychedelics

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|


Read the transcript.

Michael Pollan and Dacher Keltner talking

Dacher Keltner (left), a psychology professor at UC Berkeley and the founder of the Greater Good Science Center, and Michael Pollan, author of How to Change Your Mind, discuss the book on March 5. (Screenshot from video by ETS)

In his latest book, How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan turns his focus to psychedelics — LSD, psilocybin mushrooms and the like — exploring their history, use, and potential to help people not only transcend, but also treat conditions from addiction to anxiety. On March 5, 2019, Pollan joined Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at UC Berkeley and founder of the Greater Good Science Center, for a conversation about the book.

This talk was recorded by Educational Technology Services. Watch the video and read “A trip of his own: Michael Pollan on writing and the power of psychedelics” on Berkeley Library News. 

