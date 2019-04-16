What do big changes in Sacramento mean for Berkeley?

The following is a message from Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications & Public Affairs Diana Harvey:

Dear faculty and staff,

With a new governor installed in Sacramento, new legislators stationed across California, and a handful of new appointees in place on the University of California Board of Regents, major shifts are taking place across the political landscape in which our campus operates. What do these changes mean for Berkeley?

To answer that question, the Office of Communications and Public Affairs’ Campus Conversations series is excited to host a discussion with Chris Treadway, Berkeley’s assistant vice chancellor for government & community relations. On Thursday, April 18 from noon to 1 p.m. in Alumni House, Chris will offer insights into how the university partners with Berkeley city hall, the California state government, and legislators in Washington, D.C. to accomplish its mission. She’ll discuss the town-gown relationship, recent changes in state funding, federal legislation affecting Berkeley, and more. Chris will also take questions from the audience.

As always, we’ll provide cookies, coffee, and tea. A Cal ID is required to attend this event.

After this week’s session, the final Campus Conversations event of the semester will feature Chancellor Carol Christ on May 13 in Alumni House. For more information and to view previous conversations, visit campusconversations.berkeley.edu.

If you need special accommodations for this event, please contact publicaffairs@berkeley.edu.

Sincerely,

Diana Harvey

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications & Public Affairs