Berkeley among the ‘best value’ colleges in new Forbes ranking

Forbes Best Value Colleges 2018 1 – Brigham Young

2- Princeton 3 – UC Irvine

4 – UCLA

5 – UC Berkeley

6 – Stanford

7 – Harvard

8 – Amherst

9 – CUNY, Baruch College

10 – University of Washington, Seattle

When it comes to value, UC Berkeley is one of the top colleges and universities in the country again this year, according to new rankings from Forbes.

For the second straight year, UC campuses made a strong showing on the Forbes America’s Best Value Colleges 2019 list, with three campuses ranked in the top 10. Berkeley placed fifth this year, falling behind sister schools UCLA and UC Irvine.

Each year, Forbes scores 300 four-year colleges on net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation, school quality and access for low-income students. For-profit institutions are not included. In-state tuition is used in the rankings for state universities and colleges.