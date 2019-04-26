Campus statement on Friday shooting at People’s Park

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, issued the following message to the campus community regarding a shooting at People’s Park:

Shortly before 3 p.m. today there was a shooting at People’s Park in Berkeley. The suspect fled in a vehicle and the victim has been transported to the hospital.

UCPD has determined that the victim is not affiliated with campus and does not believe that the alleged perpetrator is affiliated. UCPD investigators believe that there is no immediate danger in the area of People’s Park.

Anyone who has information to assist the investigation should call 510-642-6760