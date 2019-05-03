Meet Berkeley’s stand-out instructors

The 2019 award recognized some of Berkeley’s best undergraduate and graduate instructors. (UC Berkeley photo by Doug Birnbaum)
Four faculty members are singled out this year for one of UC Berkeley’s highest honors, the Distinguished Teaching Award. It recognizes faculty members who stand out for teaching that “incites intellectual curiosity in students, engages them thoroughly in the enterprise of learning and has a lifelong impact.”
The 2019 awardees, selected by their peers on the Academic Senate’s Committee on Teaching, are:
Ethan Shagan, history professor
Shagan is a historian of early modern Britain and early modern Europe. His work most often focuses on the interpenetration of religion and politics, and more broadly on the contested space of religion in the early modern world. (UC Berkeley video)
Andrea Roth, law professor
Roth’s research focuses on the ways in which pedigreed concepts of criminal procedure and evidentiary law must be retheorized in an era of science-based prosecutions. (UC Berkeley video)
Robert Littlejohn, professor of physics
Littlejohn studies mathematical aspects of basic problems in applied physics. (UC Berkeley video)
Steven Raphael, professor of public policy
Raphael’s research focuses on the economics of low-wage labor markets, housing, and the economics of crime and corrections. (UC Berkeley video)