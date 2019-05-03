Meet Berkeley’s stand-out instructors

Four faculty members are singled out this year for one of UC Berkeley’s highest honors, the Distinguished Teaching Award. It recognizes faculty members who stand out for teaching that “incites intellectual curiosity in students, engages them thoroughly in the enterprise of learning and has a lifelong impact.”

The 2019 awardees, selected by their peers on the Academic Senate’s Committee on Teaching, are:

Ethan Shagan, history professor

Andrea Roth, law professor

Robert Littlejohn, professor of physics

Steven Raphael, professor of public policy