A message of support for Berkeley’s undocumented community

Chancellor Carol Christ issued the following message to the campus community:

Every member of the UC Berkeley community is a valuable contributor to the university, regardless of immigration status. We recognize that recent reports of potential raids has many in our community (locally and in other parts of the country) feeling a heightened level of anxiety. We remain steadfast in welcoming, supporting, and building community with our undocumented students and staff.

According to media reports, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may conduct enforcement activities in the coming weeks. These media reports suggest that ICE is preparing to detain individuals who have missed a court date or have deportation orders. As is the case with all ICE enforcement actions, there is the possibility of collateral arrests during these activities.

The Federal government has historically not engaged in immigration enforcement activity on college and university campuses. If you have any questions about your obligations as an employee if such enforcement were to occur, please discuss the subject with your supervisor and review the below linked resources.

It is important to note that federal immigration officials can and do enter campus for non-enforcement activities, which can include recruitment and activities related to normal immigration visa processing. When we have advance notice, the Undocumented Student Program staff communicate directly with impacted students about these visits to campus.

If you are a student, then the Undocumented Student Program staff is available to support you and direct you to resources if you are or may be subject to an immigration order or inquiry on or off campus. Unless required to do so by law, Undocumented Student Program staff are prohibited from discussing your personal information, including immigration status, or revealing that personal information to anyone outside of the campus. Meng So or Liliana Iglesias can be reached at someng@berkeley.edu or liglesias@berkeley.edu or by calling 510-642-7224.

For staff or faculty who may be experiencing issues related to immigration enforcement activities, please contact Employee Assistance at (510) 643-7754 or employeeassistance@berkeley. eduand/or Central Human Resources at 510-642-7053 or askeru@berkeley.edu.

For more information about your legal rights in an immigration enforcement situation, please consult counsel at the UC Immigrant Legal Services Center and this “Know Your Rights Card.”

For a fuller explanation of UC policies and procedures relating to undocumented members of our community, please see UC’s Statement of Principles in Support of Undocumented Members of the UC Community and Frequently Asked Questions for University Employees about Possible Federal Immigration Enforcement Actions on University Property. For up-to-date information please visit https://www. universityofcalifornia.edu/ immigration.

In accordance with Assembly Bill 21 and in alignment with our values, we as a campus are committed to informing, updating, and offering support for the campus community. Please make sure to avail yourself of community resources designed to support your success and inclusion. More information on these resources can be found at: https://undocu.berkeley.edu.

Sincerely,

Carol Christ

Chancellor