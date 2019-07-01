Fiat Love: Berkeley joins tens of thousands to celebrate Pride

UC Berkeley joined the tens of thousands who flooded into downtown San Francisco on Sunday to celebrate LGBTQ pride. Clad in T-shirts that read “Fiat Love” and holding “Go Bears” signs, the campus community — led by the Cal Alumni Association and Gender Equity Resource Center — brought their Cal spirit as they joined some 50,000 marchers and dozens of floats on Market St. In addition to honoring the city’s vibrant LGBTQ history, the celebration also marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City.

See photos from the 2019 San Francisco Pride celebration, taken by Berkeley student Malachi Tran:

