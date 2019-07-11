Berkeley Talks: What can be done to protect pollinators



California’s agriculture has been impacted by dwindling bee populations. In this episode of Just Food, a podcast from the Berkeley Food Institute at UC Berkeley, experts discuss what farms can do in response — not only to protect honeybees, but also to restore native pollinator species. This episode was originally published in September 2017.

This episode features:

Colin Muller, a beekeeper at Muller Ranch

Claire Kremen, professor of environmental science in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management at UC Berkeley

Paul Muller, part-owner of Full Belly Farm

This podcast was produced by the Berkeley Food Institute in partnership with the UC Berkeley Advanced Media Institute at the Graduate School of Journalism.

