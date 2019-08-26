Meet Olufemi Ogundele, Berkeley’s director of undergraduate admissions

Diana Harvey, associate vice chancellor for communications and public affairs, issued the following message on Monday:

Dear faculty and staff,

The Office of Communications and Public Affairs would like to invite you to the semester’s first edition of Campus Conversations, our monthly series of meet-and-greet events with Berkeley leaders. This Wednesday, August 28th, from 12 to 1 p.m. in Alumni House, our fall lineup begins with the campus’s new head of undergraduate admissions, Olufemi “Femi” Ogundele.

A transplant from our neighbor and rival across the bay, Femi served as Stanford’s assistant dean for diversity outreach before joining our institution this past January. On Wednesday, he’ll discuss what it takes to get into Berkeley today, the role that admissions plays in building our student body, and comprehensive plans currently in the works to improve undergraduate diversity on our campus. Cookies and light refreshments will be provided at the event. Please bring a Cal ID if you’d like to attend.

The full slate of this semester’s Campus Conversations events include Academic Senate Chair Oliver O’Reilly and ASUC President Amma Sarkodee-Adoo on September 30, Chief Campus Counsel David Robinson on October 15, and Chancellor Carol Christ on December 18.

We hope you’ll join us at one or more of these events to get acquainted with Berkeley leaders and to learn about important campus news, initiatives, and priorities. For more information, visit http://campusconversations.berkeley.edu/.

Sincerely,

Diana Harvey

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications & Public Affairs