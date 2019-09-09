UCLA, UC Berkeley top publics in U.S. News national rankings

University of California campuses have yet again topped U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of national public universities, with UCLA taking first place and UC Berkeley hot on its heels.

Rounding out this year’s top five publics were the University of Michigan, University of Virginia and the Georgia Institute of Technology, which tied with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

UC campuses claimed six of the top dozen spots in the 2020 public university rankings, with UC Santa Barbara tied with the University of Florida for seventh place, followed by UC Irvine, UC San Diego and UC Davis. The College of William and Mary came in 12th

As it did last year, Princeton ranked first among national universities overall with a perfect score of 100. It was followed by Harvard, with Columbia, Yale and MIT tied in third place.

Among publics and privates combined, UCLA placed 20th with a score of 80, while UC Berkeley (tied with the University of Southern California) placed 22nd with a score of 78.

For this year’s rankings, nearly 1,400 U.S. private and public universities were evaluated on a scale of zero to 100 on academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, financial resources, social mobility indicators, class sizes, student-faculty ratios and alumni giving, among other measures of academic quality.

The full rankings are posted on the U.S. News website.