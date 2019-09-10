Campus memorial honors a year of lives lost

A group of students, faculty and staff gathered on campus Tuesday to honor members of the Berkeley community who lost their lives in the last year.

The annual event this year honored eight members of the faculty, 28 staffers, two graduate students and 10 undergraduates who passed away.

Many of those who attended the event brought a flower, ribbon or other memento.

The memorial service began with the playing of "Going Home." pic.twitter.com/N4c8esDaDf — Cal (@Cal) September 10, 2019

A complete list of those honored at the event, including visiting scholars and emeritus faculty, can be found here.