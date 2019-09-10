Campus & community, Milestones, People, Work life

Campus memorial honors a year of lives lost

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

a group standing by a flag pole

Staff, faculty and students gathered for the ceremony. (UC Berkeley photo by Lara Larsen)

A group of students, faculty and staff gathered on campus Tuesday to honor members of the Berkeley community who lost their lives in the last year.

The annual event this year honored eight members of the faculty, 28 staffers, two graduate students and 10 undergraduates who passed away.

a woman at a podium

Chancellor Carol Christ spoke at the memorial event. (UC Berkeley photo by Keegan Houser)

Many of those who attended the event brought a flower, ribbon or other memento.

A complete list of those honored at the event, including visiting scholars and emeritus faculty, can be found here.

a note with flowers

Many friends and family of those honored at the event left flowers and notes. (UC Berkeley photo by Keegan Houser)