Meet our new faculty: Claire Montialoux, public policy

Name: Claire Montialoux

Discipline: Public Policy

Degrees: M.S., Economic policy analysis, Paris School of Economics, 2008; B.S., Economics and statistics, ENSAE ParisTech, 2010; Ph.D., Center for Research in Economics and Statistics, 2019

Research interests: My research interests include topics in labor economics, political economy and economic history. I study policies aimed at reducing deep-rooted inequalities in the labor market, with a particular focus on minimum wages and racial-earnings gaps.