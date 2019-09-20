Berkeley Talks: Admissions director Femi Ogundele on what makes a Berkeley student

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“If you’re looking for an opportunity to make a real change in this society, you need to go and work at a public school,” said Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of Admissions, Femi Ogundele, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at this fall semester’s first Campus Conversations, a series where top Berkeley leaders discuss campus issues and take questions from staff, faculty and students.

In an hour-long conversation, Ogundele, who started his post in January, talked about why he came to Berkeley, the power of strong messaging and targeted outreach and how the Chancellor’s Diversity Initiative is an opportunity to “reimagine and reengage” students who haven’t necessarily been engaged in in the past.

