Meet our new faculty: Hany Farid, computer science

Name: Hany Farid
Discipline: EECS and the School of Information
Degrees: B.S., Computer science with applied mathematics, University of Rochester, 1988; Ph.D., Computer science, University of Pennsylvania, 1997
Research interests: We develop computational techniques to detect fake content, we help technology companies implement better content-management policies and we work with legislators to help them formulate sensible regulations of the technology sector.
Hobbies: Cycling through the Berkeley hills and riding my Harley Davidson along the spectacular coastline.
