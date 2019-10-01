Meet our new faculty: Hany Farid, computer science

Name: Hany Farid

Discipline: EECS and the School of Information

Degrees: B.S., Computer science with applied mathematics, University of Rochester, 1988; Ph.D., Computer science, University of Pennsylvania, 1997

Research interests: We develop computational techniques to detect fake content, we help technology companies implement better content-management policies and we work with legislators to help them formulate sensible regulations of the technology sector.

Hobbies: Cycling through the Berkeley hills and riding my Harley Davidson along the spectacular coastline.