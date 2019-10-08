Campus leaders preparing for possible power loss

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, issued the following message on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019:

As you may know, PG&E has announced that most of the Bay Area is on alert for a potential power outage starting on Wednesday or Thursday, to guard against fire dangers that may accompany anticipated high winds. Parts of the campus community could be impacted if a power outage occurs in our area.

Campus leaders and emergency officials are convening throughout the day today to gather the latest information from PG&E, and a follow up email will be sent to the campus community later today. To ensure you are getting the latest campus alerts as quickly as possible, please sign up for text alerts from WarnMe: warnme.berkeley.edu

Here are some additional sources of information about preparing your home for power loss.

More information can also be be on PG&E’s map of expected outage locations.