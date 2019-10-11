Campus returns to normal power

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, and Alicia Johnson, director of Berkeley’s Office of Emergency Management, issued the following message Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing campus power outage:

We are pleased to report that the campus has re-connected to PG&E power as of 1 p.m. today, welcome news that has brought the campus back to normal power.

Classes will remain canceled today but normal research activities may resume and special events may take place this afternoon and evening as planned. All parking lots are now open.

The campus is ready for full normal weekend operations for Saturday and Sunday. Normal weekday operations will start on Monday.

Starting early this morning, campus facilities workers spent many hours on the multi-step process of safely switching the campus back to shared power with PG&E. Campus police have completed the process of restoring access to buildings with electronic key cards.

If there are any lingering building access issues, please contact UCPD dispatch (510) 642-6760. For other facilities concerns please contact Facilities Services Customer Service at 642-1032

Thank you for your patience throughout this process.