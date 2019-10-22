Meet our new faculty: Aditya Parameswaran, data science

Name: Aditya Parameswaran

Discipline: School of Information and EECS

Degrees: B. Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay, 2007; Ph.D. in Computer Science, Stanford, 2013

Research interests: My goal is to democratize data science: I work on developing easy-to-use tools that enable anyone–irrespective of programming ability–extract insights from large datasets.

Fun fact: My wife, Dipti Nayak, is also starting as faculty at Berkeley in MCB this year. We’re excited to start at the same time!