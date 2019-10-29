No campus power outages are expected for the rest of this week

Marc Fisher, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for administration, and Alicia Johnson, director of emergency management, issued the following message on Tuesday afternoon:

We have been notified by PG&E that the UC Berkeley campus is NOT on the list for the next PG&E power shut-off. This is good news.

Alameda County is currently under a red flag warning indicating a high level of fire danger. Of course, conditions could change quickly. Please continue to pay attention to campus Warn Me alerts and Berkeley News for the latest updates.

After outage, a collaborative and resilient approach to instruction Berkeley leaders on Monday announced a new approach to teaching during power outages or unhealthy air events.

We have learned a number of valuable lessons over the past two weeks about our preparedness and ability to respond during emergencies. Clearly, prescribed power outages for fire mitigation represents our new normal. We must continue to strengthen our resilience in all ways, particularly in the delivery of instruction, in order to be ready for the next outage. Teaching faculty are encouraged to visit the Teaching and Learning website to see all the resources that have been assembled for Instructional Resilience Week. If you are among our teaching faculty, we encourage you to take advantage of the assistance that is being provided to offer coursework in alternative formats.

Thanks to our teaching and learning professionals for their amazing responsiveness in helping us to make our academic program more resilient. Thank you to our facilities management professionals for working to maintain a power supply to keep our residence and dining halls functioning, and to protect our research assets. Thanks to Library staff for coming in when called so we could open the Moffitt and East Asian Libraries for our students.

And a big thank you to the entire campus community for your cooperation and patience in dealing with the stress of canceled classes and events, of locked laboratories and offices, of shuttered museums and performance halls, and the loss of power that many of you experienced at home.

We know that many of you are worried about loved ones in other parts of California as well. It is a most challenging time for our region and our state, but we continue to find comfort in the strength of the UC Berkeley community.