UC Berkeley among the greenest schools in the country

UC Berkeley is among the most environmentally responsible colleges, according to a new Princeton Review survey of some 413 American colleges and universities.

The survey found that Berkeley was the number 14 greenest college in the country, and the top University of California honored, with UC Merced coming in at number 20.

“This is a fantastic honor, not only highlighting the breadth and efficacy of Berkeley’s sustainability commitments but the deep engagement of students in environmental issues,” said Kira Stoll, Berkeley’s director of sustainability. “As a large research university there are more ways to improve and innovate our green initiatives, and we will, it is part of our ethos.”

The results were based on a survey of hundreds of school administrators and asked about food waste, transportation systems and plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Berkeley’s green efforts:

– Kira Stoll and David Wooley on how California and UC are reducing carbon emissions.

– Berkeley students learn to live without plastic.

– DeCal class is a guide to zero waste, building a sustainable future.

– Chou Hall is the nation’s greenest academic building.