Name: Sophia Shao

Discipline: EECS

Degrees: B.S., Zhejiang University, 2009; S.M., Harvard University, 2014; Ph.D., Harvard University, 2016

Research interests: My research interests are in the area of computer architecture, with a special focus on specialized accelerators for emerging applications, heterogeneous architecture and agile VLSI design methodology.

Hobbies: Traveling, hiking, biking, listening to podcasts and petting my cat.