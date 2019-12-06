Campus condemns racism, bigotry in light of offensive video 

We are aware of an offensive video that has been posted on social media. We have heard and understand the strong reactions and condemnations that have followed, including from women and members of our Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, all of whom were specifically mentioned in the video.

Our Principles of Community are clear, as are our values. All identities and individuals are welcome at Berkeley. We condemn all forms of hatred, bias, racism, bigotry and discrimination. Offensive words cause harm and hurt. The administration has an unwavering commitment to working with every member of the campus community to confront these challenges and foster a true sense of belonging for all.

The campus is taking appropriate action in response to this video being posted on social media. Due to federal laws and UC policy that protect student privacy, we do not discuss the situation of individual students.

If a student feels the need for support, the campus has several resources, including counseling services. For help navigating these resources, please contact: deanofstudents@berkeley.edu, or visit deanofstudents.berkeley.edu/well-being.