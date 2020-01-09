A message to UC Berkeley students during times of international tension

Oscar Dubón, vice chancellor for equity & inclusion; Lisa García Bedolla, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate division; Catherine P. Koshland, vice chancellor for undergraduate education and Stephen C. Sutton, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student affairs, sent the following message to the campus community:

As you have likely seen in recent media coverage, there have been rising tensions between the federal government of the United States and the government of Iran. As these stories continue to dominate headlines, we acknowledge there are concerns for the impact these events may have on those of Iranian descent, those with ties to other parts of the Middle East, and others, including our veterans and reservists.

The physical and emotional safety and well-being of our students, as well as faculty and staff, is of paramount importance to the university. We are committed to a truly inclusive culture where all can feel safe, respected, and welcome, as reflected in our campus Principles of Community. Students of Iranian descent, those with ties to other parts of the Middle East, and veterans and reservists are invaluable members of our Berkeley community, and should be aware that there are several campus resources should they feel the need for support, including counseling services.

Furthermore, bias, discrimination, and threats harm individuals and our campus community. They are counter to our University values. We remain committed to all communities who may feel the need for support during these times.

At this time, all of our Study Abroad sites (including Cyprus, Israel, Jordan and Morocco) are operating normally. Contact the Study Abroad department for questions.

For help navigating these resources, please contact: deanofstudents@berkeley.edu, or visit deanofstudents.berkeley.edu/ well-being.