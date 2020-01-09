A message to UC Berkeley students during times of international tension

Oscar Dubón, vice chancellor for equity & inclusion; Lisa García Bedolla, vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate division; Catherine P. Koshland, vice chancellor for undergraduate education and Stephen C. Sutton, Ed.D., vice chancellor for student affairs, sent the following message to the campus community:
As you have likely seen in recent media coverage, there have been rising tensions between the federal government of the United States and the government of Iran. As these stories continue to dominate headlines, we acknowledge there are concerns for the impact these events may have on those of Iranian descent, those with ties to other parts of the Middle East, and others, including our veterans and reservists.
The physical and emotional safety and well-being of our students, as well as faculty and staff, is of paramount importance to the university. We are committed to a truly inclusive culture where all can feel safe, respected, and welcome, as reflected in our campus Principles of Community. Students of Iranian descent, those with ties to other parts of the Middle East, and veterans and reservists are invaluable members of our Berkeley community, and should be aware that there are several campus resources should they feel the need for support, including counseling services.
Furthermore, bias, discrimination, and threats harm individuals and our campus community. They are counter to our University values. We remain committed to all communities who may feel the need for support during these times.
At this time, all of our Study Abroad sites (including Cyprus, Israel, Jordan and Morocco) are operating normally. Contact the Study Abroad department for questions.
For help navigating these resources, please contact: deanofstudents@berkeley.edu, or visit deanofstudents.berkeley.edu/
- Mental health counseling: Counselors at University Health Services (UHS) at the Tang Center are available on a drop-in basis for urgent concerns: Counseling and Psychological Services website or (510) 642-9494 (after hours counseling line (855) 817-5667). There are mental health professionals trained to provide support to individuals from a wide array of identities, including traditionally marginalized or disenfranchised groups. Additionally, students may use the Muslim Mental Health Initiative (MMHI) counseling services, a collaboration between UHS and and the Bay Area branch of the Khalil Center.
- Student Legal Services: Advises undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students regarding their legal questions, rights, and obligations. (510) 642-3916, sa.berkeley.edu/legal.
- Berkeley International Office: BIO enhances the academic experiences of international students and scholars by providing expertise in advising, immigration services, advocacy, and programming to the UC Berkeley campus community. internationaloffice.berkeley.
edu.
- Reporting: For information and support on reporting hate crimes or hate-motivated acts: stophate.berkeley.edu. Student residents can also report incidents in residents halls to their RAs and RD.
- Law Enforcement: Students can and should contact law enforcement directly if you experience physical harm, direct threats or emergency situations.
- University Police Department (UCPD): police.berkeley.edu, (510) 642 6760.
- Berkeley Police Department: ci.berkeley.ca.us/police, (510) 981-5900.
- Centers for Educational Justice & Community Engagement: These centers provide space, programs, and services for Berkeley’s diverse student communities. ejce.berkeley.edu/mcc, (510) 642-6528.
- Services for veterans and Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) students: The Cal Veteran Services Center (veteran.berkeley.edu) is part of the Centers for Educational Equity and Excellence (CE3) and expands access and empowers veteran and active duty service member engagement. ROTC program participants may wish to contact their respective programs: Army; Navy; Air Force.
- Student Organizations: Our campus has numerous and diverse student organizations that students may wish to get involved in. You can explore at callink.berkeley.edu.