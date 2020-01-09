Power returned to all campus building after early Thursday outage

Power has been restored to all campus buildings and employees should plan to report to work as scheduled on Friday.

Thursday’s power outage, which was discovered early in the morning, was unexpected and localized (i.e., not related to PG&E) and due to the failure of high voltage equipment. High voltage power crews spent the day restoring power to a number of campus buildings that lost power.

Network access in several other buildings had been impacted by the outage, but has since been fully restored to those buildings. For the most up-to-date network and voice status please check the IT System Status website.

Staff with questions should be in touch with their manager or supervisor or building manager.